Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarlea Mah from Washington DC

By Najaah Cooper
Hello Bombshells + Bombers!! Today's #Fashionbombshell is Sarlea Mah @sarleamah from Washington DC. She is a fashion and travel blogger with amazing style and zest for life. Her statement hats and small waist make for the perfect hourglass shape. We love watching to see where she'll jet to next and how the scene will inspire her style choices!