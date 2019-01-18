Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarlea from Washington, D.C.

Happy Friday!

Our Fashion Bombshell of the day is full of vibrant and edgy looks. Meet Sarlea from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “If I was ever asked to describe my style, I would say it’s luxurious and full of pure glamour. When I wear clothes, the goal is to always look like a walking piece of art, and that to me is the essence of style.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @sarleamah or website www.sarleamah.com.

