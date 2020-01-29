Fashion Bombshell Of The Day: Sandra From Nigeria!

Happy hump day!! Fashion bombshell of the day for Wednesday, January 28th is Sandra from Nigeria!

Sandra writes, ” My style is basically artistic, eccentric, contemporary. “

Sandra, your style is one of kind. We like the volume and the drama!

What do you think of Sandra’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.