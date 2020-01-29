Fashion Bombshell Of The Day: Sandra From Nigeria!

Happy hump day!! Fashion bombshell of the day for Wednesday, January 28th is Sandra from Nigeria!

Sandra writes, ” My style is basically artistic, eccentric, contemporary.

Sandra, your style is one of kind. We like the volume and the drama!

What do you think of Sandra’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

