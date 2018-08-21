Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sandra from Lagos

Happy Tuesday!

Get into today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day who is a fashion designer. Behold, Sandra from Lagos, Nigeria.

She describes her style as, “urban chic, contemporary, creatively cool, and it sometimes depends on my mood generally!”

View more looks below:

Bomb on so many levels! Slay, queen!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @mrssandrao.

What do you think?

