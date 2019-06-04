Fashion Bombshell of the day: Saint Ne’ from St. Louis, Missouri

Happy Tuesday Fashion diva’s and gurus! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Saint Ne’ from St. Louis Missouri. Saint Ne’ is a dope personal stylist/image consultant, designer and influencer. Her style gives us an updated 80’s vibe that takes us back to the sounds and style of some forgettable duos like Milli Vanilli with a fun twist.

We like how she takes semi-retro vibes and mixes it with the new, in trends such as colored animal print tops and stylish up to date ankle boots. Her signature stand out hats add the perfect touch to her wardobe that makes each chic statement her own.

If you would like to be considered as our Fashion Bombshell or Bomber of the day, please submit 8 to 10 clear style or fashion photos to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com