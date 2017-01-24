Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sahanie from Nigeria

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Sahanie from Nigeria:

She writes, “I would describe my style as simple yet chic.”

“When it comes to fashion, it is great to take risks and wear your clothing with confidence.”

“I am inspired by my Nigerian culture and I love the ability to create with Ankara print.”

More here:

Sahanie, I love your fun and classy style! I need that “Youth Tribe” shirt, girl!

For more on Sahanie head over to her Instagram @sahanie.

What do you think?

