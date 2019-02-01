Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Safiya from LA

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Safiya from LA.

Love each look. Very minimal and street chic. Bomb!

View more looks below!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @safiyaariel.

What do you think?

What do you think of Safiya from LA?

 
