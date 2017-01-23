Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Roxy from D.C.

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Roxy from D.C.:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-5

She says that her style can be described as, “urban street wear meets high fashion.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-2

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-3

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-4

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-10

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-1

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-8

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-7

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-9

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-roxy-from-dc-6

Roxy, your style puts me in the mind of Rox Brown of Vfiles. Sexy street wear & killer accent pieces that add extra spice to your ensembles, we love it!

See more of Roxy’s style on Instagram @DrugCalledRoxy.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

1 xav from montrealFashion Bomber of the Day: Xav from Montréal 3 Wale from St. LouisFashion Bomber of the Day: Wale from St. Louis 1 patrick from missouriFashion Bomber of the Day: Patrick from Missouri 7 Katorra and Lloyd from D.C.Fashion Bomber and Bombshell of the Day: Katorra and Lloyd from D.C. 2 Morenike from Toronto and Valentine from the UkraineFashion Bomber and Bombshell of the Day: Morenike and Valentine from Lagos

  • Instagram

    • Shares