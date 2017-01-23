Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Roxy from D.C.

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Roxy from D.C.:

She says that her style can be described as, “urban street wear meets high fashion.”

More here:

Roxy, your style puts me in the mind of Rox Brown of Vfiles. Sexy street wear & killer accent pieces that add extra spice to your ensembles, we love it!

See more of Roxy’s style on Instagram @DrugCalledRoxy.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.