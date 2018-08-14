Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Rie from Philly

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch heading to Philly on August 18th, we are representing BOMB style in the City of Brotherly Love. Secure your ticket here !

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is a stylish dancer. Behold, Rie based in Philly.

Okay, we see you! Your style is effortless, unique and daring. Love it!

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram@rievictoriaaoki.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Select photos by: @angelazielen, @photosbyshelby, @rileytbrownn, @magsymoo, @wulfhaley, @joemaccreative.