Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ren from NYC

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Ren from New York:

She says, “Fashion is a fine representation of who I am.”

“I would describe my style as sophisticated chic.”

“I’m obsessed with all designs structured and defined in its shape.”

“Nothing screams a woman about her business more than solid colors.”

“It is a commanding force in any room and it is gracefully effortless.”

“Although my simplistic and chic approach to fashion is displayed on social media outlets and on my blog, I really enjoy experimenting with different fabrics, textures, colors.”

“I’ve attached a few of photos displaying my style.”

More here:

Ren, your style is amazing; you have mastered the essence of sophisticated styling. I am obsessed!

Find more of Ren and her amazing style on Instagram @Ren.Gray.

