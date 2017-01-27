Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ren from NYC

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Ren from New York:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-2

She says, “Fashion is a fine representation of who I am.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-4

“I would describe my style as sophisticated chic.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-7

“I’m obsessed with all designs structured and defined in its shape.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-1

“Nothing screams a woman about her business more than solid colors.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-5

“It is a commanding force in any room and it is gracefully effortless.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-3

“Although my simplistic and chic approach to fashion is displayed on social media outlets and on my blog, I really enjoy experimenting with different fabrics, textures, colors.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-8

“I’ve attached a few of photos displaying my style.”

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-9

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ren-from-nyc-6

Ren, your style is amazing; you have mastered the essence of sophisticated styling. I am obsessed!

Find more of Ren and her amazing style on Instagram @Ren.Gray.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

