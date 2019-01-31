Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Regan from NYC

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Regan from NYC.

She writes, “I would describe my style as Casual chic with a hint of Tomboy sexy if you will. I like to let women know it doesn’t have to be tight to be sexy. Don’t get me wrong, I love form fitting clothes as well but I like to change it up.”

View more chic looks below!

Love the classy and minimal looks. We see you!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @mckenzierose11.

What do you think?

Select photos by @mama.photog