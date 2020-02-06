Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Re’gan from New York!

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Re’gan from New York!

Regan writes, “My style is a casual chic with a splash of Tomboy. I love mixing my style up and down with a hat, of course. I’ll wear a hat with just about anything. “

“ I believe in stylish comfort. It’s all about having fun with your look. “

Re’gan, who doesn’t love being cute and comfortable right? I love it!

What do you think of this bomshell’s style?

