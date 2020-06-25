Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Rachel from Wisconsin

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day goes to Rachel from Wisconsin. She writes, “I am Rachel Vasquez, a serial entrepreneur from Milwaukee, WI . My fashion is edgy, classic, and my own kind of sexy.” Check her out below.

I allow my fashion to speak for me without changing for Society. I create , I live out loud!

