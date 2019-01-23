Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Pauline from Columbus, Ohio

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Pauline from Columbus, Ohio.

She writes, “My style is classy, edgy and fun….for Now! Lol! I love to switch it up depending on my mood! I wear my clothes, they don’t wear me.

View more of her style below!”

“I have been following Fashion Bomb Daily since 2015! I love what you do. I feel like black bloggers are being seen! You changed the game for us and on behalf of Influencers of color everywhere, I say thank you Claire and team! You all are the bomb!!”

View more stylish ensembles below!

We appreciate your love and support! Gorgeous looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @the.style.concession or check out her website www.thestyleconcession.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Pauline from Columbus, Ohio? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.