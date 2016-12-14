Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Paris from Detroit

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Paris from Detroit:

She writes, “I will describe my style as classic; I like to always look exclusive and standout from everyone else.”

“That is actually my motto ‘Always Exclusive; Always Standout.'”

“Whenever I go shopping I try to go for the pieces that I haven’t seen anyone in yet.”

“I shop high and low end; I’ve been in love with Fashion since a little girl.”

“I also have my own company called ‘ProFashional Styling’ which offers wardrobe styling and an e-boutique with exclusive items designed by my partner and I.”

“My dream is to grow my company into a fashion empire!”

Paris, I love your co-ord set! Stay fly, girl!

For more on Paris, check out her Instagram, @Pmilani.

What do you think?

