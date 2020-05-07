Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Oliver Nakakande, Miss Uganda

Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Oliver Nakakande, Miss Uganda 2019/2020. Check her out below.

“Oliver’s style is Timeless, chic, retro, sophisticated, modern, elegant, sassy, classy and she is not afraid to stand out because she is a strong Woman whose aura commands a lot of attention. She loves to dress up to inspire and believes Fashion is Freedom!“



She is also very active in her communities. She can be seen below providing food to less fortunate on Easter morning during the Covid-19 national pandemic. The places she visited had been on lock down for two weeks.

“She decided to celebrate Easter with the poor in some communities around Kampala and Wakiso. Oliver Nakakande was today morning distributing food door to door to the unprivileged and the poor. The food includes Chicken, rice, sugar and other stuff that can help them pass through the Easter period.” Read More

