Fashion Bombshell Of The Day: Nneka from Louisiana

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day for Monday Jan, 27th, 2020 is Nneka aka @NnekaTene from Louisiana!
Nneka writes, “I would describe my personal style as effortless and chic!”
Yes Nneka! There is a look for any occasion! The colors are bright yet balanced and each ensemble is accessorized perfectly!
