Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Niara from Chicago

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Niara from Chicago.

She writes, “I describe my style is as simple as it gets but flashy at the same time. I like to usually have one stand out piece whether it be a bright blazer or fun shoes. And you can almost always catch me in some type of denim.”

“My hair also plays a big part of my look with my go to styles being box braids or a big curly fro. Keeping it simple allows me to remix pieces over and over again.”

View more looks below:

Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @niaraalexis.

What do you think?

What do you think of Niara from Chicago?

 
pollcode.com free polls

 

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares