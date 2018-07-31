Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Niara from Chicago

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Niara from Chicago.

She writes, “I describe my style is as simple as it gets but flashy at the same time. I like to usually have one stand out piece whether it be a bright blazer or fun shoes. And you can almost always catch me in some type of denim.”

“My hair also plays a big part of my look with my go to styles being box braids or a big curly fro. Keeping it simple allows me to remix pieces over and over again.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @niaraalexis.

