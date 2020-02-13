Fashion Bombshell of the day: Nasondra from Arkansas!

Today’s bombshell of the day is Nasondra from Little Rock, Arkansas!

When asked to describe her style, Nasondra says, “As an artist I don’t do safe! When I walk into a room people are going to notice me. I would describe my style as street glam.”

Nasondra, we love the girly edginess you give.

What do you think of her style?

