Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Michelle from London

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Michelle from London:
She writes, “My name is Michelle Hung, I’m from London, UK and work on advertising as a producer.”
More here:
Michelle, your style is simple and chic, I love that coat girl!
For more on today’s Bombshell, check out her Instagram @virgosandkisses.
What do you think?
