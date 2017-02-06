Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Michelle from London

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Michelle from London:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-michelle-from-london-3

She writes, “My name is Michelle Hung, I’m from London, UK and work on advertising as a producer.”

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-michelle-from-london-2

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-michelle-from-london-1

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-michelle-from-london-4

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-michelle-from-london

Michelle, your style is simple and chic, I love that coat girl!

For more on today’s Bombshell, check out her Instagram @virgosandkisses.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

