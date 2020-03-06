Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Michelle from D.C

Happy Friday! Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Michelle from D.C!

Her submission reads, “She doesn’t know that I’m submitting her info, but my girl Michelle German (IG: @michellesgerman) would be a DOPE person to highlight. She’s an amazing esthetician and skincare enthusiast with the most amazing sense of style that is completely her own.

“She is consistently serving looks, has a signature beauty regimen, and beyond that – is really an amazing person inside and out. Would love for her to be recognized.”

We see you! What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

