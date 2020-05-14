Fashion Bombshell of the day: Michelle from California

Today our bombshell is Michelle from California. Check her out below.

She writes, “I am a personal stylist/fashion influencer. I would categorize my style to be based on my mood for the day. Some days I prefer comfort while other days I prefer to be edgy. I don’t think clothes define you, but rather YOU define them which is why I love fashion. “

“You can take risks and so long as you’re confident and comfortable in your own skin it doesn’t matter what the world might think, because it comes from within!“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

