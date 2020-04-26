Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Michelin from Raleigh.

Happy Sunday Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Michelin @sheso.fab from Raleigh. Check her out below.

Michelin writes, “I would like to describe my style as very Glam, Chic and a bit of street style. I’m very edgy when it comes to picking my styles. I love colors and fits that pop!”

“Fashion is getting dress, for yourself and feeling absolutely gorgeous”-@Sheso.fab

To check out more of this Bombshell’s style strut over to her Instagram @Sheso.fab . Comment below and tell me what you think!

