Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mia from Philly

Happy Friday Eve!

In anticipation of Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch heading to Philly on August 18th, we are representing BOMB style from our readers in the City of Brotherly Love. Secure your ticket here!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Mia from Philly.

She’s not afraid to mix and match prints, accessorize with statement pieces, is effortlessly slayin’ each look.

View more looks below!

Very classy, bold and tasteful. Bomb!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @tomgirl_prep.

What do you think?

What do you think of Mia from Philly? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.