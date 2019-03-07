Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Meme Based in Washington D.C.

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Meme who’s based in Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I would describe my style as a mix between conservative and chic. I enjoy putting looks together that are fun and flirty but also leaves something to the imagination. I’m a high-low label mixer who believes that labels don’t determine style but that a combination of authenticity and vision help create a great look.”

So pretty! Love the chic ensembles!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @meme_hayes.

