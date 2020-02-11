Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Marissa from Wisconsin

Today’s Bombshell of the day goes to Marissa from Milwaukee Wisconsin!

When asked to describe her style, Marissa writes, ” As a person of size, It’s a constant struggle to find fashionable pieces. Having to go above and beyond to find trendy clothes I’ve developed a sense of style that I define as girly, fun, with a dash of edge.“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.