Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Marii based in Spain

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Marii aka @mariipvzz based in Spain!

Marii is a fashion student and an everyday style influencer!

Marii enjoys incorporating bold colors into her looks to set off her fearless style.

Marii’s go-to looks are two-piece sets of which she regularly sports and slays in!

Get into Marii’s looks below:

Marii is definitely a Bombshell to watch, visit her Instagram page for more style inspo!

