Fashion Bombshell of the day: Margo from Texas

Happy Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bombshell of day for May 26 is Margo @Fashion_Dollface from Texas! Check her out below.

Margo writes, “Fashion Dollface represents for the everyday girl.”

“My style is a combination of street apparel and heals, Long shirts and high boots. Apparel that’s affordable but still cute for the everyday girl,” she states.

Margo your style is impeccable! To check out more of the Bombshell’s style strut over to Margo’s Instagram @Fashion_Dollface ! Comment and tell me which look is your favorite.

