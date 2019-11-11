Fashion Bombshell of the Day: MaNgu from the UK!

Happy Monday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is MaNgu aka @original_mangu from the UK!

MaNgu classifies herself as curvy fashion blogger based in the UK who also owns her own online boutique!

MaNgu’s style can best be described as chic and modern with occasional days where she likes to get eccentric with her looks.

While she loves neutral tones and monochromatic looks, she also loves to play around with bold prints like polka dots and vibrant colors like green to really set her looks off.

Get into some more of MaNgu’s looks below:

We cannot get enough of MaNgu and her bomb looks!

