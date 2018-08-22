Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Malica from Yonkers, NY

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Malica from Yonkers, NY.

She writes, “I’d describe my style as feminine, color & classic with a contemporary twist!”

View more looks below!

Very chic! I’m diggin’ your looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @localceleb12.

What do you think of Malica from Yonkers, NY?

 
