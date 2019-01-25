Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lula from Charlotte, NC

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Lula from Charlotte, NC, who currently resides in Harlem, NY.

Her friend who goes by “Queen Agenda” writes, “She has a very ‘classic sporty’ vibe. She’s from Charlotte, NC but currently resides in Harlem, NY. Hope you all dig her style as much as I and her following does!”

View more looks below!

I’m feelin’ her eclectic looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @irunwithlula

What do you think?

What do you think of Lula from Charlotte, NC?

 
