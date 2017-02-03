Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Loren from LA

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Loren from LA:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-loren-from-la-1

She writes, “the best way I can describe my style, tomboy chic with an added element of sex appeal!”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-loren-from-la-4

“I love to pair over sized items with slim, form fitting pieces to see how they work with my body type.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-loren-from-la-3

“I also am very quick to match a pair of heels with an unsuspecting outfit for that added touch of sex appeal!” 

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-loren-from-la-2

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-loren-from-la-5

Loren, I love your style, so young and trendy!

For more on today’s bombshell check out her Instagram @lorenloroso.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

