Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Loren from LA

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Loren from LA:

She writes, “the best way I can describe my style, tomboy chic with an added element of sex appeal!”

“I love to pair over sized items with slim, form fitting pieces to see how they work with my body type.”

“I also am very quick to match a pair of heels with an unsuspecting outfit for that added touch of sex appeal!”

More here:

Loren, I love your style, so young and trendy!

For more on today’s bombshell check out her Instagram @lorenloroso.

