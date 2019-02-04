Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lola from South Carolina

Happy Monday!

We have a chic Fashion Bombshell of the day. Get into Lola from South Carolina.

She writes, “As a lover of music, I cannot describe my style without mentioning my love for 90’s music. Growing up in the 90’s, my love for “real” Hip Hop music videos such as the like’s of Biggie Smalls, Lil Kim, Faith Evans et al, most definitely had an influence on my style and love for fashion, which is classic, retro and original.”

“I go by the saying, Less is more! I don’t follow the trends, I make em!”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @lollysticks.

