Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lesang from Johannesburg!

What a perfect way to start of a Monday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bombshell of the day is Lesang @lesang_komane from Johannesburg! Check her out below.

Lesang writes, ” I love all things beautiful! Style is not necessarily what you wear but style is personality, your personality is shown through how you present yourself, style is a soul thing, it cannot be learnt or acquired, it’s innate!”

“My style is diverse and adaptable, it’s elegant, smart, a touch of sexiness, simple but chic and a touch of modern tradition,” she states.

We love your style! Thank you so much for letting us experience your style of elegant, smart, and a touch of sexiness ! To see more of Lesang chic and a touch of modern traditional style,go check out her Instagram @lesang_komane .

