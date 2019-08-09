Fashion Bombshell Of The Day: Latoia Fitzgerald Based In Los Angeles

Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells! In preparation of Convos With Claire LA tomorrow, we are featuring Bombshells located in the Los Angeles area this week. Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Latoia Fitzgerald aka @latoiafitzgerald_ who is based in Los Angeles!

Latoia Fitzgerald is a mother and designer behind Dillonger kidswear and Lionne womenswear brands. She is a self-taught designer who learned how to sew at a young age and was highly influenced by her talented household where her mother was a seamstress and her father was a videographer. Fitzgerald went on to make a name for herself and became a fashion icon in her hometown!

Latoia’s style and dress consists largely consists of her very own runway quality designs mixed with designer pieces. Her style can be described as contemporary with an edgy flare as she rocks classic pieces like pencil skirts with flashy feathers.

As you can tell, Latoia is not afraid to step outside of the box with her designs and her style. She is a woman who likes to take fashion risks and wear her confidence along with the look.

