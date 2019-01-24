Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kyrene from Philly

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Kyrene from Philadelphia, PA.

“My style changes with my mood. Some days I’m a tomboy other days I’m edgy, sexy or sophisticated. That’s what makes my brand stay relevant. You never know what you’ll get with me.”



Love your streetwear chic looks! We see you!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @queenkyrene.

