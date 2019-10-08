Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kimberly from Togo

Happy Tuesday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Kimberly (@kimberlyskinny) from Togo!

A Ghanaian now based in France, this Bombshell would describe her style as “…masculine and feminine. Exaggerate proportions lover and a creative who grew up with the street culture and diversity, so I wasn’t afraid to dare and find my own style. I just wear what I want to.”

“I really love Asian culture and style since I was a kid with the manga and stuffs. when I grew up I realized how real, pure, yet complex and futuristic their sense of fashion was…”

“I like my style to be organic evolving at the same time as me, getting pernickety. I’m not at my best yet in term of style.”

“But when I’ll be, I’m probably sure it will be represented by some strong Korean/Japanese key items running my wardrobe as it always did.”

“So mix this with my Parisian suburbs culture, the fact that I’m a hip-hop lover, a unapologetic tomboyish girl who live in a conformist society, and last but not least a proud black girl.”

“I don’t know but it comes out pretty well.”

Oh we definitely know. It’s because you’re oh so bomb, Kimberly!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com . Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.