Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Khadijat from Nigeria

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Khadijat aka @peakmill from Nigeria!

Khadijat is a popular hair and beauty influencer and Youtuber who also possess an one-of-a-kind style!

Khadijat regularly curates lookbooks for her Youtube channel, supplying her subscribers and Instagram followers with chic looks!

Her style can best be described chic, modern, and trendy. She isn’t afraid to take fashion risks as she loves to experiment with high slits and split detailing in pants and dresses.

Get into more of her looks below:

We are definitely fans of Khadijat and her bomb style!

