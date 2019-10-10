Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kelsey from Brooklyn!

Happy Thursday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Kelsey (@koolkelsey) from Brooklyn!

She is 5 months pregnant but still slays in heels and alluring looks!

Kelsey stated when it comes to her style “…I enjoy standing out and I like my style to reflect that.”

“…whether it’s through stacked accessories or one unique piece.”

“I love all things feathers, fringe, flare, and fabulous!”



Kelsey, you are one stylish momma-to-be!

