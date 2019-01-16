Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kelsey Ashley from Orlando

Happy Wednesday, folks!
Today we have a special treat with Fashion Bombshell Kelsey Ashley @KelseyAshley_ from Orlando, Florida:
She says, “My style is eclectic.”
“When I wake up, I dress according to how I feel.”
“I’m inspired by Janelle Monae, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.”
“My signature is my measuring tape, which I carry around as a reminder to push myself beyond measure. “
Dope! Love your style, and how you create head turning looks effortlessly.
See more on IG @KelseyAshley_.
What do you think?
