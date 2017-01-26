Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kelli from Long Island

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Kelli from Long Island:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-4

She writes, “I would describe my style as free spirited because it’s very versatile.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-3

“I get dressed based on mood. Sometimes I feel care-free and bohemian and other times I feel androgynous and chic.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-8

“I love to mix prints and patterns and I love shoes and accessories.”

More here:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-2

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-5

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-kelli-from-long-island-1

Kelli, your style is young and vibrant, we love it! I need those platform shoes, girl!

Find more of Kelli’s style on Instagram @lepetit_creatif.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

Chastity Plus Size FashionistaFashion Bombshell of the Day : Chastity from Atlanta 5-Ashley-from-NYCFashion Bombshell of the Day: Ashley from NYC 1 patrick from missouriFashion Bomber of the Day: Patrick from Missouri vee from chicagoFashion Bombshell of the Day: Vickee from Chicago fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-brittany-from-washington-dc-1Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from Washington D.C.

  • Instagram

    • Shares