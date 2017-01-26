Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kelli from Long Island

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Kelli from Long Island:

She writes, “I would describe my style as free spirited because it’s very versatile.”

“I get dressed based on mood. Sometimes I feel care-free and bohemian and other times I feel androgynous and chic.”

“I love to mix prints and patterns and I love shoes and accessories.”

More here:

Kelli, your style is young and vibrant, we love it! I need those platform shoes, girl!

Find more of Kelli’s style on Instagram @lepetit_creatif.

