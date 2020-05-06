Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kayla from Charlotte

Happy Hump day Wednesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Kayla @thekaylasymone from Charlotte! Check her out below.

Kayla writes, “My style is bold and daring.”

“I like to push the envelope and try new things. My style motto is “Life is too short to be boring,” she states.



To check out more of Kalya’s stylish look head over to her Instagram @thekaylasymone ! Comment below and tell me what you think.

