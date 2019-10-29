Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Karla from St. Lucia

Happy Tuesday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Karla (@princessbellaaa) from St. Lucia!

When it comes to her style of choice, Karla states “I love effortless outfits. I feel like LESS IS MORE. I love to emphasize my outfits with accessories. After all, the budget shopping queen.”

“It’s not everyday I wear LV or Gucci because honestly, who wears that everyday? The average woman is inspired by clothing that looks affordable but still BOMB af!”

“Now don’t get me wrong, I loveeeeeee am my HIGH end pieces…”

“But it’s just not me to consistently post it when I know some people will be inspired but is also out of their budget. So yea I just love looking confident honestly. That’s my true style.”

Karla you are totally Bomb!

