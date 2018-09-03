Fashion Bombshell of the Day: K from Brooklyn

Happy Monday!

We are heading into the week with some bomb style from New Yorkers in anticipation of New York Fashion Week! Behold, K aka @rooyalty from Brooklyn, NY.

She writes, “I would describe my style as very simple and chic. Love to dress in the mood that I’m in. Usually just happy and laid back, with a little bit of street. I’m from Brooklyn so that sorta reflects on my looks.”

View more looks below:

Okay, we see you! Love your trendy threads! So chic!

Thoughts about our Bombshell?

What do you think of K from Brooklyn? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.