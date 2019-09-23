Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Julez from Nigeria

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Julez aka @lovefromjulez from Nigeria!

Julez is a well-known fashion enthusiast who has been featured in Essence and is a Africa’s Style Influencer Award Winner.

Julez’s motto when it comes to fashion is: “Everyday is a runway.”

Dubbed as the Modern African Woman, Julez has an unconventional yet ultramodern style which offers a little taste of everything. Some days she loves to play with neutrals, while others days she will experiment with playful ruffles and prints.

Julez is described as “your go-to girl on fashion trends and quick tips to get you ready“.

We are so here for Julez’s bomb looks! Which is your favorite?

