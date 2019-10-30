Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jerolyne from the London

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Jerolyne aka @jerolynemartha from London!

Jerolyne is a celebrity wardrobe manager and VIP personal stylist!

Jerolyne describes her style to us, “I’d say my style is classic, timeless and fun!“

She further writes, “I love colour, I love something that ‘wows’ and I’m all for a statement! There are no limits to me! Once my attention is taken to a detail, I always want to make it my own statement.“

“I’m not afraid of what’s different! I like what I like and run with it! I’ve always been inspired how a piece makes me feel!“

We absolutely adore Jerolyne’s colorful aesthetic and looks!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.