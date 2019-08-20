Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jennifer Oseh from Lagos, Nigeria

Afternoon, Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s #fashionbombshelloftheday is @theladyvhodka, From her edgy blonde cut, down to her stylish stilettos, Jennifer Oseh, a Nigerian Fashion influencer, has the kind of style so striking and eclectic it’ll leave you at awe!

A creative consultant and Director within Fashion, she proves with her style that less may be more for some, but being daring with a lot is for sure the better choice! She’s based in Lagos, Nigeria and her rich culture is evident heavily within her wardrobe of bold patterns, and colorful prints she edges it out with an amazing signature style.

With her own functional designed pieces developing known as @wildkulture, she’s definitely a bombshell to watch. Jennifer, honey, you’re totally bomb!

Want to be a #fashionbombshelloftheday ? Email bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com with 5-10 pictures of 5-10 head to toe looks, along with a description of your style for a potential feature!