Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jenee’ based in Washington, DC!

In honor of Convos With Claire coming to DC on Saturday, October 26th, we are highlighting Bombshells from the DC area! Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Jenee’ aka @highlowluxe!

Originally from St. Louis, Jenee’ is a Youtuber, beauty lover, and creator but she is also an everyday fashionista with an immaculate sense of style.

She describes her style: “It depends on the day and how I feel when I wake up. I love playing with fashion and testing different trends.

She further states, “I focus on closet staples and having great foundational pieces, then I add in fun details and accessories to elevate my looks!

Jenee’ is truly a Bombshell that supplies constant style inspo! Be sure to follow her.

