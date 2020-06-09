Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jelinda from Illinois

Today’s fashion bombshell is Jelinda from Illinois. Her name on social media is @shesafashionlover visit her page to check out more of her personal style. she writes, “I decided to make a political, yet fashionable statement through my art! I started to think…who will we be remembering next? Who will be the next hashtag? This is my way of spreading a message! There is so much further we need to go, but first I plan on SPARKING the conversation!”

She continued by saying, “After Sandra Bland was killed in 2015, I knew I had to find a way to CAREFULLY and FASHIONABLY spread a message that people would understand. I came up with the idea to create a purses with the names of people affected by police brutality. My goal is NOT to have a new fashion piece! My goal is to START A CONVERSATION. These bags are more than just names to me, they are voices that are no longer heard! I see now that these bags spread knowledge and awareness of their unfair situations.

A lot of times I find myself educating people while shopping or even getting gas! Until now, not ALL stories were heard! The facts are, countless black people are losing their lives FOR NO REASON. I cannot watch from the sidelines and hope for better days. It is time for me to use my voice.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.