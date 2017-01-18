Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jelinda from Illinois

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Jelinda from Illinois:
She writes, “I am a fashion blogger and stylist from Decatur, IL! Growing up in such a little town made me stand out as, that one girl with the cool fashion sense!”
“How would I describe my style? I am vibrant, fun, colorful, and definitely a “doing the most” kind of girl! Fashion is about dramatics!”
“I would say my style is fashion with a purpose!”
