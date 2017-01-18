Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jelinda from Illinois

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Jelinda from Illinois:

She writes, “I am a fashion blogger and stylist from Decatur, IL! Growing up in such a little town made me stand out as, that one girl with the cool fashion sense!”

“How would I describe my style? I am vibrant, fun, colorful, and definitely a “doing the most” kind of girl! Fashion is about dramatics!”

“I would say my style is fashion with a purpose!”

“In today’s fashion industry, I believe it is important to have a voice! You cannot let the clothes wear you, you wear the clothes with a meaning.”

“As you know, we have seen constant violence and injustice lately.”

“Instead of people like Trayvon Martin and Sandra Bland being remembered as a hashtag, I have decided to include their pain in my work.”

“I create purses, jackets, and a variety of pieces that tell their story.”

“It all started when I hand painted a ‘Yeezy Taught Me’ purse, It was literally at that moment that I realized I can show what I am passionate about through clothing!”

Jelinda, I love what you’re doing with your fashion. You’re wearing your purpose and we love it!

Find more of today’s Bombshell on Instagram @shesafashionlover; check out her custom pieces at sheisafashionlover.weebly.com

What do you think?

